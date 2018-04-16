Flint mayor: Continuing free water is a ‘moral issue’

Posted 8:12 PM, April 16, 2018, by

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The mayor of Flint says Gov. Rick Snyder rejected her face-to-face plea to reverse his decision ending free bottled water.

Mayor Karen Weaver met with the governor Monday, 10 days after he said water distribution would end, based on improved water quality. For months, Flint’s lead levels have been far below the federal action level.

But Weaver wants free water for Flint until all water lines are replaced at homes, a job that will last until 2020. She calls it a “moral issue” and is threatening to file a lawsuit. The mayor accused the governor of an “extra layer of callousness.”

Under a 2017 legal settlement, there’s no dispute that Snyder can stop water distribution. A statement from his office about the meeting with Weaver didn’t mention bottled water.

