Monday School Closings

Holland, MI ranked top spot to start a business

Posted 9:32 AM, April 16, 2018, by , Updated at 09:33AM, April 16, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Looking to start a business? Wallethub.com says the best small city to start a business is Holland, Michigan.

The online credit site says a combination of Business Environment, Access to Resources, and Business Costs, puts Holland at the top of the 2018 list.  Holland ranked #3 in the country for Access to Resources, which includes access to financing and investors, employable workers, workforce education and population growth.  Holland also ranked in the top 50 for Business Costs, which include office space costs, labor costs, taxes and cost of living.

Holland was the only Michigan city in the top 30 of 1,261 cities that were ranked.  The other cities in the top 5 were St. George, Utah, Aberdeen, South Dakota, Wilson, North Carolina and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Kentwood, Michigan made the list for having the least expensive office space.  Kentwood and Wyoming, Michigan also ranked at the top for having the Highest Average Growth in Number of Small Businesses.

You can see the full report here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s