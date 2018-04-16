Make The Williams Outlet your first stop for kitchen and bath needs

Want to upgrade your kitchen or bathroom but have a slim budget? Your answer is The Williams Outlet, located at 975 Richmond St. NW in Grand Rapids. It's located in the back of Williams Kitchen & Bath's showroom.
The Williams Outlet features a vast inventory of discounted kitchen and bath products at a great value. They offer a huge assortment of kitchen cabinetry, vanities and vanity tops, plumbing fixtures, and accessories at closeout prices. As the FOX 17 Smart Shopper, I highly recommend that you visit The Williams Outlet today for exceptional value on all your kitchen and bath needs. You will always find excellent deals and inventory closeouts of overstock, discontinued models, scratch and dent along with cancelled orders and special buys. Not to mention, unbeatable low prices.
Some major specials going on right now include:
1.) Four different vanity packages
- complete with cabinet, quartz or granite vanity top, sink and faucet for one low price
- right now a closeout on Sheffield Carmel Vanities
2.) Assorted Out-of-Crate Kitchen Cabinets
- hundreds to choose from with a large variety of colors, door styles and sizes
- great for laundry rooms, craft rooms, garages and miscellaneous storage.
- top brand names at closeout prices
- Currently they have Carmel wall cabinets for $49, $79 for base, $99 for drawer and $129 for tall
3.) Vanity and Vanity Tops
- The Williams Outlet is the best place to shop for budget friendly bathroom remodels
100’s of mix and match vanity bases & tops
- Also have a large inventory of assorted, out-of-crate vanity base cabinets
- Granite and quartz vanity tops available
4.) Closeout Essence Tops:
- Choose from Granite and Quartz.
- All standard sizes
- Comes with bowl
5.) Granite remnant vanity tops:
- the lowest prices around
- all standard sizes on hand up to 49" and it comes with a bowl
- assorted colors and sizes with new inventory monthly
6.) Plumbing:
- wide variety of styles and finishes for various applications
- top brand names like Delta and Grohe
- great selection of brand new in-the-box faucets ranging from bathroom to kitchen, laundry/utility along with closeout pricing
Make sure to visit their Facebook page and visit them online.