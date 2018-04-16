Meijer announces ‘Shop & Scan’ feature

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer on Monday announced a new feature that will allow customers to scan items with their phone and bag groceries as they shop.

People using ‘Shop & Scan’ can then scan their phone in the self-checkout area to finish shopping.

“This technology joins our curbside pickup and home delivery programs to provide yet another option for Meijer customers to personalize their shopping experience,” Meijer’s Chief Information Officer Terry Ledbetter said in a release.

The company has been testing ‘Shop & Scan’ in a few stores since November and plans to make it available for some stores in the next few weeks.

Meijer said Monday in a release that it will be available in all of its stores by the end of the summer. The app will be available for Apple and Android devices and be compatible with Meijer’s mPerks program.