Mona Shores spring sports avoid bad weather with bowling

MUSKEGON, Mich -- The Mona Shores High School spring sports teams can't practice or play outside because of the weather so the Sailors all got together at Sherman Lanes for some bowling fun.

"Trying to keep things interesting weeks of indoor practices get extremely boring after theses long winters" baseball coach *Brandon Bard said. "So we are out here trying to do something fun for the the kids today and do something other than boring indoor practices."

All of the spring sports teams were represented, it was estimated that at least 200 student athletes participated.

"The girls are really pumped about it today there was a little twitter beef with the baseball team about who was going to compete at a higher level" girls soccer coach Dylan Darga said. "This is a lot of fun."

The Sailors are hoping to get back outside on Tuesday.