Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, Mich. -- A person, 29, was shot and killed just before 3 a.m. Monday at The Orchards Apartment Complex on 4 Mile Road in Walker.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim with fatal gunshot wounds, according to the Walker Police Department.

A roommate of that victim was taken into custody at the scene.

Police are working to determine what led up to this incident and said this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.