Police asking for tips in finding missing Barry Co. girl

NASHVILLE, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding a missing teen from Barry County.

Beyonca Molson, 14, was last seen at her home in Nashville, Michigan on Saturday. She is described as being African American, about 5’6″, 150 lbs. She was last seen to be wearing a blue coat with fur on the collar, black leggings, brown Ugg-style boots. She also has a scar on her right cheek.

Nashville Police say they don’t know if Beyonca has run away or if she is safe. She has run away before.

Anyone with information should call Barry County Dispatch at 269-948-4800 or Nashville Police at 517-852-9866.