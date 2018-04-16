× Rockford restaurant closes to change name, become more family-friendly

ROCKFORD, Mich. – A Rockford restaurant is closed today, but will reopen Tuesday under a different name.

The Green Well in Rockford will open tomorrow as the Rockford Riverside Grille, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The Essence Restaurant Group, which operates the restaurant, says the newly named restaurant will be more family-friendly, with a kids’ menu and more American-inspired dishes like nachos, bacon-wrapped meatloaf, sandwiches and more. There will also be live music on the patio.

Gift cards to Green Well and other Essence Restaurant Group restaurants will still be accepted.