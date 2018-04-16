Smart Shopper: Tax Day freebies and discounts for Tuesday, April 17

I’m not certain how many people really look forward to a looming tax deadline. But, some businesses are offering you a big pat-on-the-back with some freebies or discounts. All of these are suggested by offers.com

Boston Market: If you dine-in on Tuesday, April 17, get a $10.40 Tax Day Meal Special which includes a Half-Chicken Individual Meal with two sides, cornbread, a regular fountain beverage and a cookie

Chili’s: Actually, throughout the month of April, ask your server for the new $5 Cherry Blossom Margarita

Firehouse Subs: Here is the link to a coupon which will get you a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and a drink through April 19.

Hardee’s(one located in Marshall, Mi): Get a free Sausage Biscuit at participating locations.

Noodle’s & Company: Through April 18, use this coupon to get $4 off a $10 purchase. You must be signed into your online loyalty account to redeem the deal. Use coupon code TAXDAY18.

Sonic: All day on Tuesday, April 17, enjoy half-off cheeseburgers.

RETAIL:

Best Buy: The April Savings Event will get you 5 percent and 35 percent off appliances through April 25.

Express: April 17 is the last day to take advantage of Buy One Get One 50 percent off on women’s jeans, Buy One Get One for $29.90 for men’s jeans and an extra 30 percent off clearance.

Lowe’s: Their Spring Black Friday sale ends on April 18.

Shoe Carnival: 20 percent off when you buy two or more pair of shoes. Use promo code APRIL20