Global 6K for Water happening worldwide on May 19

Posted 11:13 AM, April 17, 2018, by , Updated at 11:12AM, April 17, 2018

Around the world and in Michigan people will be lacing up their sneakers for the Global 6K for Water

Normally walks and runs are 5K or 10k, but the 6K is symbolic of the 6 kilometers an average person walks, usually women and girls, to get families water in the developing world. It's usually a dangerous walk, kids miss school and water is dirty.

While organized meet up sites might be taking place, you can register and take part at anytime, at your leisure, on May 19. The $50 registration will provide clean water for one person. To learn more go to www.worldvision6k.org

 

