× PAC’s ‘NRA is a terrorist organization’ billboard vandalized

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A political action committee’s billboard along eastbound I-94 near Battle Creek calling the National Rifle Association a “terrorist organization” was vandalized less than a week after it was installed.

Mad Dog PAC’s Founder Claude Taylor, whose organization fundraised and installed about 50 similar billboards nationwide currently, says this is a criminal matter.

“West Michigan right wingers and Trumpers value their Second Amendment over our First Amendment,” Taylor told FOX 17 by phone Tuesday.

He said the billboard company will be filing a police report and is sending a team to the scene to address the vandalism. Taylor believes the vinyl of that billboard was damaged and called this a crime. He says they will look for a more inaccessible billboard available to reinstall it with their statement, “The NRA is a terrorist organization.”

This billboard was installed April 11, and was the first statewide from Mad Dog PAC working to ban assault weapons and elect a democratic Congress in this year’s Midterm Election.