Trump to hold rally in Michigan on night of White House press dinner

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the second straight year, President Donald Trump is holding a rally instead of attending the White House Correspondents Dinner.

The president’s campaign announced Tuesday that Trump will hold a rally on April 28 in Michigan.

The event in the town of Washington, which is outside Detroit, is slated to begin around the same time as the glitzy gala in the far more well-known Washington, D.C.

Trump has skipped the dinner both years he has been in office.

But this year, unlike in 2017, he has encouraged aides to attend. Some, however, will be needed to staff the just-announced rally.

Last year, he held a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and spent much of the evening bashing the press, saying he was “with much, much better people” at the rally.

