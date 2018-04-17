US officials say Pompeo has met with Kim Jong Un

Posted 9:53 PM, April 17, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two U.S. officials say CIA Director Mike Pompeo recently traveled to North Korea to meet with leader Kim Jong Un.

Pompeo’s trip to the isolated communist nation came in advance of a potential summit between Kim and President Donald Trump.

The officials spoke anonymously about Pompeo’s trip because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. and North Korea were holding direct talks at “extremely high levels” in preparation for a possible summit with Kim.

But White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump and Kim have not spoken directly.

