Victim identified in fatal M-37 crash

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Police have identified the man killed in a traffic crash Monday afternoon.

Michigan State Police say Matthew Hoaglin, 33, of Stanton, was driving south on M-37 around 3:00 p.m. when a

tractor trailer pulled out in front of his vehicle. Hoaglin was driving his 1998 Dodge Ram pickup when he struck the side of the semi and became lodged underneath it.

Hoaglin was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the semi truck was reportedly not injured.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs are factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation by state police.