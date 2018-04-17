Weekend storm damages S.S. Badger dock in Wisconsin

Posted 10:13 AM, April 17, 2018, by

Photo courtesy Ann Barbeau

MANITOWOC, Wisc. – Friday’s waves and seiche that caused damage to docks and the shoreline along Lake Michigan also caused problems in Wisconsin, severely damaging the docks of the S.S. Badger.

A seiche damaged docks and the marina in Manistee, and covered the breakwater in Ludington on Friday.  A seiche is a sudden surge in lake levels, caused by a storm system.

The water then often “sloshes” back to the other side of the lake. WLUK, Fox 11 in Green Bay, Wisconsin reported the waves caused significant damage in Manitowoc to the docks used by the S.S. Badger car ferry, which operates between Manitowoc and Ludington.

The S.S. Badger tells FOX 17 that they are assessing the damage in Wisconsin and working with city officials there on repairing the dock.  Ship officials say they believe the repairs will be made in time for the start of their season, which begins on May 11.

