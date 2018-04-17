× Wyoming names new Director of Public Safety

WYOMING, Mich. – The City of Wyoming has picked their new Director of Public Safety.

Kimberly Koster was chose unanimously Monday night at the Wyoming City Council meeting to be the next chief. She will be sworn in on April 25. She replaces Chief James Carmody who is retiring on April 26.

Koster is the first woman to lead the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. The department includes nearly 130 full-time personnel, including 86 sworn police officers and 29 full-time firefighters.

Koster has been a Captain in the police force since 2010. She has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, according to the city, and began her career in Wyoming as a school resource and community policing officer. She has served as a detective, sergeant, and lieutenant in the Wyoming department, as well as a 911 communications supervisor.

“It has been an honor to watch Capt. Koster grow professionally and to form such strong bonds of trust with colleagues and the public,” Chief Carmody said in a press release. “This department has some of the very best public safety professionals. They work extremely hard, and Kim is at the forefront of this team.”

Koster lives in Grand Rapids with her wife and three children.