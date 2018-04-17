Youth, adults in West Michigan give back for National Volunteer Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It is National Volunteer Week and the Heart of West Michigan United Way is helping people connect with non-profits in need of volunteers.

With over 200 opportunities listed on their website, VP of Marketing and Volunteer at the Center Ellen Carpenter said it is easy for people getting involved.

There are many long and short term projects available working with children and youth, the environment, in the arts, housing and even with animals.

On Friday youth in the community will volunteer at 11 different locations to celebrate the Global Youth Service and Family Volunteering.

Over 500 students from Grand Rapids Public Schools and Forest Hills Public Schools will volunteer at 14 different agencies, this day is to help encourage the 15.5 Million youth in nation to volunteer regularly.

Volunteering not only helps others in the community, according to Carpenter, but it is also beneficial to the volunteer.

People who volunteer are able to meet new people, be part of the community, learn new skills and expertise and make a difference.

The Heart of West Michigan United Way is not only looking for volunteers this week but are encouraging people to volunteer all year long.