Funeral, evening of reflections set for iconic G.R. pastor Rev. Clifton Rhodes Jr.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The funeral service for an iconic Grand Rapids pastor will take place Saturday.

The Reverend Dr. Clifton Rhodes Jr. passed away Monday at age 74. Cause of death was listed as complications from ALS. He was Pastor Emeritus of Messiah Missionary Baptist Church, where he helped lead the congregation for 45 years, before stepping down in 2017. He was in ministry 55 years, overall.

Michelle Jones, his daughter, tells FOX 17, “He was the best part of me. Awesome man. I’m heartbroken and breathless.

“And he was just a great example of what ‘right’ looks like. And if I had the faith, kindness, patience that he had – I’d be doing very well. I pray that I have.”

A news release issued by family spokeswoman Veruynca Williams says Rev. Rhodes “transitioned to dwell into eternal existence in care of the most-high God…with his loved ones surrounding him.”

The death of the Rev. Rhodes Jr. comes less than five years after his father, The Rev. Clifton Rhodes Sr., died on June 20, 2012.

He leaves behind a wife of 55 years, Martha Rhodes, a son (Clifton Troy Rhodes III) and a daughter (Michelle Jones).

Troy Rhodes says of his dad, “I love him. He was the greatest father, the greatest man, the greatest friend that I could imagine having. His understanding, his loyalty, his transparency – he was able to make you feel equal to him… real christian love. That’s why it affected so many people. I had to share him so much with the community. It was difficult as a child – but now as an adult, you can appreciate it and I feel honored to be associated with greatness. He’s going to live forever… he will go down in time. He’s berthed great pastors himself, and other churches are berthing other Christians because of him”.

A public viewing is set for Friday, April 20, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Messiah Missionary Baptist Church, 513 Henry Avenue SE, Grand Rapids. That will be followed at 6 p.m. by an Evening of Reflections, which Williams says will entail a tribute, reflections and music.

On Saturday at Kentwood Community Church, a Family Hour will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. The church is located at 1200 – 60th Street SE, in Gaines Township. Service arrangements are entrusted to Crystal T. Hardley (MKD): (616)-813-8351.