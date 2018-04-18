Man, woman injured in crash

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were injured in a crash on Us-12 and Crooked Creek Road in White Pigeon Township just before 5:30 p.m Tuesday.

Anthony Rice, 23, and his passenger Jacke Shears, 25, entered the intersection of US-12 and Crooked Creek Road but didn’t see the oncoming westbound traffic, according to police.

Rebekah Pigors, 41, and her passenger Brock Sanders, 49, told police they were unable to stop in time and collided with Rice’s vehicle.

Shears sustained serious injuries and Rice was also transported to the hospital for treatment.

This crash is still under investigation.