Police ask for help locating missing Barry Co. man seen last week

Posted 8:08 AM, April 18, 2018, by

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Chad Pell, 46, was last seen at his home in Dowling on April 8 around 10 a.m. and according to police he could be trying to make his way to California.

According to police, Pell has a mental condition and hasn’t been taking his medication.

Pell was last seen driving his black Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab with the license plate 3LMM93.

Anyone with information should call the Barry County Sheriff’s Department at 269-948-4801 or Central Dispatch at 269-948-4800.

