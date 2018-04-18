Regulators approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan regulators have authorized DTE Electric Co. to raise its rates by $65.2 million, or just over half of the $125 million increase the Detroit-based utility implemented in November.

The Michigan Public Service Commission says the 1.4 percent increase over DTE’s last approved rates takes effect May 1.

The commission says laws that went into effect a year ago abolished the self-implementation option for utilities, and DTE’s is the last rate case where the practice was allowed.

The rates approved Wednesday are 28 percent of the $231 million DTE sought when it filed its rate case in April 2017. The commission says DTE will file a separate case to determine how much it must refund to customers.

The increase includes spending to improve electric infrastructure and reliability for customers.