Regulators approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase

Posted 7:50 PM, April 18, 2018, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan regulators have authorized DTE Electric Co. to raise its rates by $65.2 million, or just over half of the $125 million increase the Detroit-based utility implemented in November.

The Michigan Public Service Commission says the 1.4 percent increase over DTE’s last approved rates takes effect May 1.

The commission says laws that went into effect a year ago abolished the self-implementation option for utilities, and DTE’s is the last rate case where the practice was allowed.

The rates approved Wednesday are 28 percent of the $231 million DTE sought when it filed its rate case in April 2017. The commission says DTE will file a separate case to determine how much it must refund to customers.

The increase includes spending to improve electric infrastructure and reliability for customers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s