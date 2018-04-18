Winter Weather Advisory posted for overnight, Thursday AM

Posted 3:36 PM, April 18, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – One more time, everyone!

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Kent, Ottawa, Ionia, Allegan, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties in West Michigan from 11:00 p.m. Wednesday until 8:00 a.m. Thursday

Temperatures are going to fall into the 20’s tonight and snow will move in, causing slick travel.  Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities.  Less than an inch of snow is expected.

Watch FOX 17 News this evening and Thursday morning for the latest and download the FOX 17 Weather App for the interactive radar.



 






	


	


	

	
	

	

       


       

       
	


		

		
