Winter Weather Advisory posted for overnight, Thursday AM

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Kent, Ottawa, Ionia, Allegan, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties in West Michigan from 11:00 p.m. Wednesday until 8:00 a.m. Thursday

Temperatures are going to fall into the 20’s tonight and snow will move in, causing slick travel. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Less than an inch of snow is expected.

