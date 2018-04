BIG RAPIDS, Mich. – Big Rapids officials are asking for help in finding a missing woman.

Officers with the Department of Public Safety say Crystal Louise Hawn, 27, was last seen in Big Rapids on April 7.

She is described as being 5’2″ tall, about 150 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety at 231-527-0005 or Meceola Central Dispatch at 231-796-4811.