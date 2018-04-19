Founder of #MeToo Movement to speak at MSU Thursday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Months after hundreds of girls and women testified against former MSU gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar for sexual assault, the founder of the #MeToo movement will speak about at Michigan State University as part of the Transformative Justice Speaker Series.

Tarana Burke created the #MeToo movement in 2006 to help sexual assault survivors, to inspire victims to speak up and to spread awareness.

In her speech to the university, Burke will explore how MSU can protect their students and will discuss topics such as racism, ableism, homophobia, transphobia and misogyny and their effect on sexual assault.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. at the MSU Wharton Center and is free for students.