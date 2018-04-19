Garry Frank, Robb Westaby take on the DIPG Lemon Challenge

Posted 7:05 AM, April 19, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Lemon Challenge is a the latest trend to help raise money for Diffuse Instrinsic Potine Glioma (DIPG), a form of brain cancer.

DIPG makes up about 25 percent of childhood cancers, 150-300 people are diagnosed with it each year and there is no cure.

Recently, Eric Zane at WBEL 107.3 FM nominated FOX 17’s Garry Frank and Robb Westaby to take on the challenge, donate and nominate others in the community.

Here is a break down of the challenge — participants must cut a lemon into wedges, put the wedge in their mouth, see how long they can stand the sourness and then immediately nominate others to donate and to face the challenge.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s