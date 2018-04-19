Garry Frank, Robb Westaby take on the DIPG Lemon Challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Lemon Challenge is a the latest trend to help raise money for Diffuse Instrinsic Potine Glioma (DIPG), a form of brain cancer.

DIPG makes up about 25 percent of childhood cancers, 150-300 people are diagnosed with it each year and there is no cure.

Recently, Eric Zane at WBEL 107.3 FM nominated FOX 17’s Garry Frank and Robb Westaby to take on the challenge, donate and nominate others in the community.

Here is a break down of the challenge — participants must cut a lemon into wedges, put the wedge in their mouth, see how long they can stand the sourness and then immediately nominate others to donate and to face the challenge.