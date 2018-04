Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up on May 4-6 along with May 11-12, The Grand Rapids Ballet will take the stage, performing The Happy Prince & Other Wilde Tales at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre.

Choreographer in-residence and Princess Grace award winner, Penny Saunders, does an amazing job blending three famous fairy tales together, written by Oscar Wilde. Some say this performance reminds us of what the world is like through a child's eyes.

