I-96 eastbound closed at Alpine Avenue: Here are detours

Posted 5:36 AM, April 19, 2018, by , Updated at 06:10AM, April 20, 2018

WALKER, Mich. — Eastbound I-96 at Alpine Avenue is now closed; here is what you will be dealing with now:

  • The eastbound 96 split to the left just after Alpine Avenue is the site of the closure. The freeway will be closed all the way to Plainfield Avenue.
    • No access to northbound US-131.
    • No access to eastbound 96 from northbound US-131.
    • No access to eastbound 96 from southbound US-131.
  • Westbound I-96 remains open, but it will close at Plainfield Avenue on June 23.
  • Until June 22, all eastbound 96 traffic will be routed south on US-131.

DETOURS:

  • To get to Plainfield Avenue from southbound or northbound US-131, exit at Ann Street, go east to Plainfield Avenue, then north.
  • To get to Plainfield Avenue from eastbound I-196, exit at Fuller Avenue, go north to Plainfield Avenue.
  • To go THROUGH from I-96 at Alpine to I-96, go south on US-131, then east of I-196 to I-96.
  • To go from eastbound I-96 to northbound US-131, go south on 131 and exit at Ann Street. Go under the freeway and enter northbound US-131.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s