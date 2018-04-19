I-96 eastbound closed at Alpine Avenue: Here are detours

WALKER, Mich. — Eastbound I-96 at Alpine Avenue is now closed; here is what you will be dealing with now:
- The eastbound 96 split to the left just after Alpine Avenue is the site of the closure. The freeway will be closed all the way to Plainfield Avenue.
- No access to northbound US-131.
- No access to eastbound 96 from northbound US-131.
- No access to eastbound 96 from southbound US-131.
- Westbound I-96 remains open, but it will close at Plainfield Avenue on June 23.
- Until June 22, all eastbound 96 traffic will be routed south on US-131.
DETOURS:
- To get to Plainfield Avenue from southbound or northbound US-131, exit at Ann Street, go east to Plainfield Avenue, then north.
- To get to Plainfield Avenue from eastbound I-196, exit at Fuller Avenue, go north to Plainfield Avenue.
- To go THROUGH from I-96 at Alpine to I-96, go south on US-131, then east of I-196 to I-96.
- To go from eastbound I-96 to northbound US-131, go south on 131 and exit at Ann Street. Go under the freeway and enter northbound US-131.
43.016870 -85.678746