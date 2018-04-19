Ionia schools hope for support in new millage proposal

IONIA, Mich. – The Ionia Public Schools District is asking the community to approve a ten-year sinking fund, after the community voted one down last November.

Ron Wilson, the Superintendent of Ionia schools, tells FOX 17 that the schools are in dire need of the funding and hopes the community will help next month at the polls.

Wilson says that the schools need improvements with big ticket items, like roofs and boilers. He says that since 2008, state funding has not kept up with inflation for the district, and the state cut another $450 per student back in 2011.

Many of Ionia’s school buildings are between 30 and 100 years old.

“It has created a hole in our budget of about a million and five,” says Wilson. “If you fast forward about six years, that is about a $9 million hole in the budget.”

The district is asking voters to consider a sinking fund levy of three mils per thousand dollars of tax money. A similar proposal failed in November. The district says this is the last option.

“I don’t have the option of not making the repairs,” said Wilson. “We have to make sure that kids stay dry, that classrooms are climate-controlled and safe and secured. If this doesn’t pass, then I’m forced to have to make some pretty significant cuts.”

The arts, athletics and transportation will likely be the first items on the chopping block if the millage doesn’t pass. If it does pass, the millage will generate more than $1 million per year.

The election is May 8. You can find out more about the proposal here: StrongIonia.org .