× ‘Leinie Lodge’ coming to Grand Rapids airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is a new dining and drinking establishment in the pre-security meet and greet area.

Airport officials announced Thursday morning a “Leinie Lodge” will open adjacent to the Starbucks in the Airport’s Grand Hall.

Leinie Lodges feature Leinenkugel beers on tap and by the bottle. They will also feature a selection of sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks.

The new establishment is expected to open in May.