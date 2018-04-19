‘Leinie Lodge’ coming to Grand Rapids airport

Posted 10:50 AM, April 19, 2018, by

Photo provided by Gerald R. Ford Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is a new dining and drinking establishment in the pre-security meet and greet area.

Airport officials announced Thursday morning a “Leinie Lodge” will open adjacent to the Starbucks in the Airport’s Grand Hall.

Leinie Lodges feature Leinenkugel beers on tap and by the bottle.  They will also feature a selection of sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks.

The new establishment is expected to open in May.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s