“Little kids do big things:” Third graders help feed community through reading

MUSKEGON, Mich– Food for thought — if reading a book helped others in your community, would you do it?

A group of third graders did.

Whether it was reading in their hot tub, or to their pets, these students are feeding their minds while feeding those in need.

More than 50 students from Twin Lake Elementary read on their own time for 31 days straight, all to raise money for charity. It’s an example of little kids proving, they too can do big things.

“You start seeing this building of compassion, empathy, and desire to serve others it kind of just starts from the ground up,” Kevin Richards said, a 3rd-grade teacher at Twin Park Elementary school.

Those traits are exactly what students needed in the annual Read to Feed project, where Meijer pays students three cents for every minute they read outside of class.

In an opening ceremony Tuesday, Richards explained that the children gave up 2,600 hours of cartoon shows and 1,333 hours of video games…to read.

“You hope that builds a happy habit of reading but also works in their heart to give them a passion to serve other people,” Richards said.

The money raised is used to shop and stock the food pantry at the Muskegon Rescue Mission.

“We look at our inventory we look at what we need we do a survey to find out from the community what those needs really are, Jennifer Wagenmaker said, the Community Ministries Coordinator at the Mission. “I think the coolest thing about watching this happen is to see the staff helping the kids develop a love for reading and seeing they can make a difference already in their young age.”

In 32 days, these third graders raised more than $4,000 just through sponsorships and donations. They broke a record and read more than 80,000 minutes on their own time, raising another $2,400 from Meijer.

“I felt bad other people didn’t have food,” Zoey said, a third grader who read more than 5,000 minutes. She even skipped breakfast one day to see how others feel.

“My belly was growing because I was hungry.”

Hunger. It’s a word these kids read about, learned about and are now fighting.

“It’s fun to see a spark like that what your hope is as a teacher a parent or anything is that the kids take something they’ve learned they become independent and start to do something on their own,” Richards said.

On average, the Muskegon Rescue Mission serves 40-50 families a week and we’re told with the help of these students, the Mission will remain stocked until July. If you would like to donate to the Mission call (231) 727-6090 or click here.