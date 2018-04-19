Man shot, killed by officers in Kalamazoo County ID’d

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Wednesday afternoon a man was shot and killed by police at the Pavilion Estates after an hour-long standoff. Thursday a small wooden cross, with the words “RIP Gino” stood where he died.

“I think it’s great,” said a woman about the cross. “I’m glad somebody did it ‘cause again, he’s a human being."

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 48-year-old David Gino Teneyuque. The office's press release stated that he and his girlfriend, 35-year-old Chrystal Courtney, were squatting in his van in a driveway at the mobile home park. A woman, who asked not to be identified, lived near them and said she never saw him as a threat.

“He always would say ‘hi, how are you doing?’” she said. “We talked about the weather and how we wanted spring. He never acted erratically.”

Deputies said, Wednesday management called police to have the couple removed. When they arrived Teneyuque became hostile and refused to leave the property. When deputies saw that he had a handgun they called for backup and a standoff ensued. They tried to negotiate with him for an hour but when he pointed the gun in their direction, officers opened fire.

“My house was surrounded at the time,” said neighbor Robert Purcell. “I just, you know, in and out, glanced out of the windows, watched what was going on.”

Purcell was once of the dozens of residents who witnessed the incident. A few people posted the standoff and shooting to social media. Some of them said they’d seen Teneyuque from time to time in the neighborhood and that he was always friendly.

“He never did anything out of the ordinary [or] make you feel threatened,” Purcell said. “But at the same time that’s why you should always be aware.”

Courtney was arrested on outstanding warrants for retail fraud and possession of methamphetamine, deputies said. As for Teneyuque, he died at the hospital.

“It’s sad and I feel for his family,” said the woman. “My prayers go to them. He’s somebody’s child.”