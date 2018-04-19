Police arrest two suspects in Grand Rapids bank robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police say they have arrested two men suspected of robbing the Independent Bank on Plainfield Avenue on Tuesday.

The department says that observant bank employees, witnesses and a GRPD Fugitive Task Force member, they were able to find the vehicle used in the robbery within 24 hours.  Detectives were then able to identify and arrest Quincy Jarard Melton, 28, and Bo Franklin, 29, on Wednesday.  Both are being held at the Kent County Jail.  Police say they are working with the FBI on filing charges against the pair.

The armed robbery happened Tuesday morning at the bank at Plainfield and Fuller NE.

 

