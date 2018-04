Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The national champion Ferris State men's Basketball team visited the FOX 17 studio on Thursday and 5th year head coach Andy Bronkema tried his hand at giving the weather forecast.

Bronkema will be shaving his beard Friday night as part of the national championship celebration on campus in Big Rapids.

The team raised money for muscular dystrophy for the beard shaving. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. at Wink Arena