West Michigan family welcomes their 14th son

ROCKFORD, Mich. – Maybe after baby #3, #6, or #13, the Schwandt family of Rockford thought that maybe a little girl would be born into their family. Jay admits that he was skeptical it would happen. So did it?

Come to find out, they really seem to be on a roll when it comes to adding more sons to their family. Jay and Kateri welcomed their fourteenth son into this world on Wednesday, April 18.

Their newest bundle weighed in at 8 pounds 4 ounces and was 21 inches long. No name at this time.

Are they done having children? Jay said they were after #13. Stay tuned!