Fire damages home in Courtland Township

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Fire damaged a home in Courtland Township Friday afternoon.

Crews from Courtland Township and Plainfield Township were called about 1:00 p.m. to a home in the 7000 block of Courtland Drive NE.

The fire chief says that two people were inside when the fire started. They both suffered minor injuries.

The chief says that is appears the fire started when someone left a load of laundry on the stove.