KCAD students spectacular fashions on display in upcoming show

Posted 11:09 AM, April 20, 2018, by , Updated at 11:08AM, April 20, 2018

The Pamella Roland DeVos School of Fashion program through Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University will be showing off student's wonderful work in the upcoming KCAD Capstone Fashion Show on April 25 starting at 7:30p.m. in the DeVos Ballroom in Grand Rapids.

This a senior show meaning four years of hard work and learning on display, according to Lori Faulkner, Fashion Studies Chair & Asst. Professor. Capstone collections consist of a series of garments that represent a specific theme and branding development by each senior designer. The theme this year is "Common Ground".

The fashion show is absolutely free and you can reserve your spot by visiting here.

 

 

 

