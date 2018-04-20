Smart Shopper: Earth Day sales, specials and freebies

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the world celebrating Earth Day! Many places are honoring Mother Earth with events and some retailers are even doing special sales! I would also like to mention that the Better Business Bureau Serving West Michigan is hosting a FREE Shred Day event at Calvary Church, 707 E. Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, on Saturday, April 21 from 12p.m. to 2p.m. Perfect time to get rid of any unwanted paper documents, cancelled checks, credit cards statements, etc. Click this link to find out more details.

West Michigan Earth Day inspired Events:

Blandford Nature Center: On Saturday, April 21, from noon to 3p.m. enjoy a free day of exploring the trails, buildings, farm and animals that Blandford has to offer.

Camp Jijak, Hopkins: Sunday, April 22, from 3p.m. to 6p.m. the Tribal Community invites you to join the Environmental and Language & Culture Departments at their Earth Day celebration. There will be everything from tree planting to learning tree protection and even making seed bombs.

DeGraaf Nature Center, Holland: Pick up a handout at the Bingo sheet at the front desk and then explore the trails for signs of wildlife to fill it up! It’s just $2 per person

Harmony Hall, 401 Stocking Ave., Grand Rapids: From 1p.m. to 3p.m. stop in to make a Seed Bomb. They are a way to plant pollinator plants and wildflowers in an area that needs them. This is put on by greenmichigan.org

HopCat, Grand Rapids: They are teaming up with 11 different breweries to raise money for healthy, productive, green space through Urban Roots. One-dollar from a list of featured beers will be donated to the organization.

Robinette’s: On Saturday, April 21, from 12p.m. to 3p.m. enjoy free fun with covered wagon tours, decorate cookies for $1, watch trees be planted or help with the planting. Learn more about the farm with a scavenger hunt.

Salvation Army (select stores) All clothing will be 99 cents at select locations. Plus, enjoy 50 percent of shoes, purses, linens and accessories. The eight West Michigan locations include: Holland, Plainwell, Portage, Battle Creek, Kentwood and in Grand Rapids the stores on Division, Alpine and Plainfield.

Trail Point, Allendale : They will also be teaching you how to make seed bombs with the help of Grand Valley State University’s Sustainable Agriculture Project. You can also decorate a terra cotta flower-pot for just $5 per person. Click here to sign up.

Westside Community Cleanup at John Ball Zoo: Saturday, April 21 from 9a.m. to 1p.m. meet up at the zoo and then get ready to get those hands dirty to spruce up the westside of Grand Rapids. There will be food vendors, live music, giveaways and more.

Yelp Kalamazoo: Sunday, April 22 from 1p.m. to 3p.m. Learn how to make beeswax food wrap all the way to enjoying wine and purchase some amazing earth-friendly jewelry.

Click here to find out which retailers are also celebrating Earth Day by extending special offers.