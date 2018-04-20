Suspects assault man, take backpack

Posted 4:01 AM, April 20, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three men were arrested Thursday after two of them allegedly assaulted a man, took his backpack and fled the scene near the intersection of West Michigan Avenue and Westmoreland Avenue in Kalamazoo.

Using a K-9 to track the two suspects, officers were able to apprehend them near West Michigan Avenue and Jack Pine Way.  It was later that officers were able to ID a third suspect and took him into custody.

The 18,19 and 22 year olds are facing charges of unarmed robbery and outstanding warrants.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s