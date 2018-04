× Heels for Meals

MUSKEGON, Mich. — If you’re looking to get dressed up plus help a special cause, “Heels for Meals” is happening Saturday in Muskegon.

The event taking place at Bella Maria’s event center from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the ‘Meals on Wheels’ cause.

It will feature a dinner, dessert bar, and hand painted glasses.

There will also have an auction with prizes in seven different shoe categories.

Tickets are 45 dollars, for more information visit agewellservices.org.