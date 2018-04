× Kalamazoo gun and knife show

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Many gun enthusiast are gearing up for the Kalamazoo Gun and Knife show.

It’s happening at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is six dollars, and kids 12 and under are free.

No one under 18 is allowed in without a parent or guardian.

For more information visit migunshows.com.