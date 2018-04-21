× MSU protests call for Engler’s resignation

LANSING, Mich.- Calls for change rang out on the campus of Michigan State University Friday night.

Several protestors, telling those in leadership, that they need to step down.

The positions included: Interim President, John Engler and the Board of Trustees.

All this in the wake of the Larry Nassar conviction and the handling of sexual assault by leaders at the University.

Protestors holding up signs saying “Times up for President Engler and the Board.”

One sexual assault survivor said the protests will continue until there is change.