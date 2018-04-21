× Reptile and exotic animal expo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you’re thinking about getting a pet and want to check out some exotic options, then the family can head on over to the reptile and exotic animal expo.

The event is happening at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center on Lake St. Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

You can buy, sell, or trade a variety of reptiles, amphibians and other exotic pets.

Tickets are five dollars for adults and two dollars for children.

For more details check out kalamazooreptileexpo.com.