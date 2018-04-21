× ‘Smallville’ actress Allison Mack arrested for sex trafficking

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Actress Allison Mack, best known for her role as Clark Kent’s clever confidant Chloe on CW’s “Smallville,” was indicted on Friday on charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy, according to a statement released by the Justice Department.

Mack’s arrest is related to her alleged involvement with an organization called Nxivm (pronounced NEX-ium), a group that claimed to be a self-help program but was, in reality, a pyramid scheme in which some recruits were exploited “both sexually and for their labor, to the defendants’ benefit,” according to U.S attorney Richard P. Donoghue.

Nxivm’s founder, Keith Raniere, also known within the group as Vanguard, was also indicted on Friday.

“As alleged in the indictment, Allison Mack recruited women to join what was purported to be a female mentorship group that was, in fact, created and led by Keith Raniere,” Donoghue stated.

A representative for the actress had no comment on her arrest.