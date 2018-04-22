15th Annual UCOM Benefit Concert

Posted 1:55 AM, April 22, 2018, by

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 29: Don Henley, Deacon Frey and Joe Walsh of the Eagles perform during SiriusXM presents the Eagles in their first ever concert at the Grand Ole Opry House on October 29, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– The Annual United Church Outreach Ministry Benefit Concert is back.

The event is happening Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Plymouth United Church of Christ.

There is a silent auction starting at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

It will feature different jazz and classical musicians including jazz duo Edye Evans Hyde and Michael Hyde.

All proceeds from the benefit will go towards UCOM’s programs fighting poverty, and investing in education and health.

Admission is 25 dollars per person.

This is the 15th year UCOM is holding the event.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s