15th Annual UCOM Benefit Concert

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– The Annual United Church Outreach Ministry Benefit Concert is back.

The event is happening Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Plymouth United Church of Christ.

There is a silent auction starting at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

It will feature different jazz and classical musicians including jazz duo Edye Evans Hyde and Michael Hyde.

All proceeds from the benefit will go towards UCOM’s programs fighting poverty, and investing in education and health.

Admission is 25 dollars per person.

This is the 15th year UCOM is holding the event.