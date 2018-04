× Gazelle Girl 5k, 10k, and half marathon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Women are lacing up their running shoes in support of the Gazelle Girl 5k, 10k and half marathon.

The races start at 8 a.m. at the Calder Plaza and continue until the last person crosses the finish line.

Proceeds from the event benefit four different charities, helping women across West Michigan.

Admission varies between 35 to 95 dollars per person, depending on the race you choose to participate in.