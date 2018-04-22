Homicide suspect shot and killed by police in West Olive stand-off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN, Mich. – An early morning shooting killing one person and wounding another, leading to a hostage situation. It all ended with the suspected shooter holding a gun to his wife’s head. That suspect shot and killed by police during the stand off.

It was a complex investigation spanning from Muskegon to West Olive. FOX 17 News spoke with the father of the suspect’s wife and her attorney. Both describing a horrific sequence of events, where she was forced at gunpoint to the scene of a deadly shooting, while she also managed to find a way to text family for help.

“He apparently was threatening her all the way to Muskegon," says Robert German, attorney for suspect's wife. “She made the comment that don’t you understand you are going to prison. And he said no I’m not going to prison.”

Early Sunday morning a Muskegon neighborhood woke up to gunfire. Police say a 29-year-old man shot and killed, and a 25-year-old woman wounded.

One person who heard the shots, looked out her window and got a glimpse of the suspect.

“And I saw a heavy set man run from the back of a house over there to his car which was over here," says Marjorie Daszko.

A neighbor who lives across the street says she’s known the person who died for years.

“He was a good kid. Liked by everybody and he liked everybody. Didn’t have any problems," says Nancy Ciswell.

Police say the suspected killer drove with his wife in the car back to West Olive, while she managed to text her family for help.

“She said she couldn’t talk long because he told me to keep my phone off. He’s got me at gunpoint”. Says James Grubb, the father of the suspect’s wife.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department on scene in West Olive where for the stand-off with the suspect.

“It was clear that she was in fear for her safety, that was made clear through the text messages. At one point the 27-year-old male had what we believe through investigation, was his wife, at gun point and presented outside with a gun to her head.”

After refusing to drop the weapon the suspect was shot and killed by officers. The wife was unharmed.