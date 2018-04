× Target brings back car seat trade-in event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Car owners you now have a place to toss your old car seat, or upgrade to a new one or new style, thanks to Target.

The trade-in event is in honor of earth month which starts Sunday through May 5th.

Customers can take their old car seat to the drop-off box at any Target store in exchange for a coupon that is eligible through May 19th.

The event is part of target’s commitment to taking care of the planet.