Burglars bust through walls to steal from Portage jewelry store

PORTAGE, Mich. – Detectives are investigating an extensive burglary to a Portage jewelry store over the weekend.

Officers with the Portage Department of Public Safety were called to Medawar Jewelry in the 5700 block of Westnedge Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Officers say that the suspects got into the jewelers by first breaking into Paws & Claws, a pet grooming store in the same building. From the bathroom of Paws & Claws, the cut a hole in the bathroom wall and got into the bathroom of a nail salon. From there, they cut through another wall and got into Medawar’s.

Details as to what was stolen has not yet been released. Anyone with information is asked to call Portage Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.