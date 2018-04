GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A two-vehicle crash has closed part of Leonard Street NW Monday in Grand Rapids.

The crash was reported just after 7 p.m. when authorities say a westbound vehicle ran a red light near the US-131 overpass and collided with another car.

Police at the scene of the crash tell FOX 17 that no injuries have been reported. Westbound Leonard is currently closed in the area.

This is a developing story