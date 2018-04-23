Dream job: Harley-Davidson interns get a free motorcycle

Posted 11:43 AM, April 23, 2018, by

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Harley Davidson motorcycles are displayed in a store on January 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson is offering free motorcycles for those who join its summer internship program.

Eight college students or recent graduates will have the enviable task of being paid to ride a Harley and share their adventures on social media. And the best part? They’ll keep their bikes at the end of the 12-week internship.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker says it will teach the interns how to ride, compensate them for their work and travels, and let them keep their motorcycles. Harley-Davidson says it’s looking for those that have the ability to create content on the fly, are creative and have the talent to take great photos and fun videos.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and looking to pursue a career in social media.

